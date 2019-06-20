Fatima Sana Sheikh's unique way for social media detox

bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh feels that in this age of social media everyone is constantly sharing things about their work and personal life and sometimes that can be too stressful

Actress Fatima Sana Sheikh, who is known for her brave and bold choices has planned to take some time off social media. The actress feels that in this age of social media everyone is constantly sharing things about their work and personal life and sometimes that can be too stressful.

According to the Dangal star, people are getting addicted to social media and they are spending a considerable portion of time online. She needed detox from constantly updating on the digital world and that is where books were her go-to!

The actress is spending a huge amount of time with books and is definitely, turning into a book-lover. Fatima is treating herself with a mix of different genres and subjects so that she is constructively busy throughout.

She mentioned that, "I feel that reading books is an apt way to utilise my free time, instead of being glued to the phone and social media. I have decided to read at least a couple of books every month."

This young-gen actress has a great rapport with her fans and usually would keep them updated with her travels to her everyday looks. She shares everything with them and they support and adore her for her hardwork and perseverance.

Apart from this, the actress is also good at photography and her social media is a testimony of various talents the actress possesses. Constantly sharing and updating on the digital arena is a result of her strong connection with fans.

Sprinting her way to success, the Thugs of Hindostan actress has bagged two films. Fatima has garnered a huge fan base across the nation and the testimony of the same is the trust that leading brands and iconic film-makers bestow upon her.

Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu's next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkummar Rao.

