'Fault In Our Stars' getting Bollywood version amazing, says author John Green

"The Fault in Our Stars" author John Green can't believe that the book is getting a Bollywood remake. After the news of actress Sanjana Sanghi getting finalised to star in the Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film "The Fault In Our Stars" went viral online, Green tweeted on Tuesday: "I can't believe this is happening. Amazing!"

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will make his debut as a director with this film. Chhabra replied to the author's tweet saying: "Wow. Thank you." Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the shoot will begin by mid 2018. The Hollywood film features Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. Sanjana will be paired with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the romantic Hindi film.

