Humsafar actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan came together recently for a photoshoot. While the Kapoor & Sons (2016) actor struck a James Bond pose, the Raees (2017) actor preferred to pout. The snapshot of the hotties did the rounds of social media with an online fan group writing, "Fire... level of sexiness is above 100 (sic)." The Pakistani actors have also shot for an action thriller, Maula Jatt 2, which is awaiting release.
