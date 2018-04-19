Fawad Khan's wife Sadaf's grand birthday bash; here are some videos and pictures from the party

In one of the videos that surfaced online, we can see Sadaf cutting a cake, and Fawad Khan giving her a kiss



Fawad Khan with wife Sadaf

Fawad Khan hosted a lavish birthday bash for wife Sadaf, who turned 35 on Tuesday. The party in Lahore had the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) actor invite the who's who of Pakistan's glitterati. It included Raees (2017) actor Mahira Khan and designer Faraz Manan among others. Snapshots from the party did the rounds of social media yesterday. The event was held at a lavish banquet hall. In one of the videos that surfaced online, we can see Sadaf cutting a cake, and Fawad giving her a kiss.

Take a look at this adorable video of Fawad and Sadaf:

Fawad Khan's fanclub shared interesting pictures and videos on Instagram:

Mahira Khan's fanclub too shared her pictures from the party:

