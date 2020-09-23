FB extortion racket: Woman calls man for a date, extorts Rs 1 lakh and valuables

An extortion racket run in Uttar Pradesh that threatened people would be framed in false rape cases if they did not cough up money, has been unearthed in Hapur district. A man and a woman named Sangeeta (also known as Guddi), have been arrested following a complaint by one of their victims. Two suspects, Tania and Harkesh, are on the run, the police said. According to reports, a man recently got acquainted with a woman named 'Mahi Rana', on Facebook. After days of online chats, the two agreed to meet on September 15 at a place selected by the woman.

Mumbai: Crime branch likely to file closure report in 19-yr-old woman's gangrape case due to lack of evidence

Upon reaching the place, the man realised that it was a trap. Four people, including two women, were waiting for him. The gang demanded Rs 5 lakh for not pressing false rape charges against the victim. He panicked and ended up paying Rs 1 lakh in cash, a gold chain and a ring. However, the extortion did not stop.

Finally, he approached the police and two of the gang members were arrested.

A senior police official, while refusing to divulge further details, said, "We believe that there is a larger gang involved and we do not want to let out details at this juncture."

