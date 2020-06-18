Facebook to allow users to switch off political ads, but won't block Trump misinformation

Facebook is launching a widespread effort to boost US voter turnout and provide authoritative information about voting — just as it doubles down on its policy allowing politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information on the same subject.

It is launching a "Voting Information Centre" on Facebook and Instagram that will include details on registering to vote, polling places and voting by mail. It will draw the information from state election officials and local election authorities.

In a USA Today opinion piece on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg said, "for those of you who've already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you — so we're also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads. We'll still remind you to vote."

However, Facebook and its CEO Zuckerberg continue to face criticism for not removing or labelling posts by Trump that that spread misinformation about voting by mail and, many said, encouraged violence against protesters.

