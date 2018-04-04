FC Goa beat ATK to enter quarterfinals

FC Goa beat fellow Indian Super League side ATK 3-1 to book a quarterfinal berth in the Super Cup football tournament here yesterday



Representational picture

FC Goa beat fellow Indian Super League side ATK 3-1 to book a quarterfinal berth in the Super Cup football tournament here yesterday. Ferran Corominas (45+1) opened the scoring for FC Goa before Robbie Keane (50th) replied with an equaliser soon after the lemon break in the round of 16 match at the Kalinga Stadium.

Strikes from Hugo Boumous (70th) and Brandon Fernandes (77th) helped the Goans book a a quarter-final spot. They take on Jamshedpur FC in the last eight stage. Jamshedpur FC had beaten I-League champions Minerva Punjab 5-4 in sudden death penalty shootout in a round of 16 match yesterday.

