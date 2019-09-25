FDA closes Yewale tea shop in Pune for violating safety norms

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shut down famous Pune tea stall for not following The Food And Drug norms of 2006 and on the suspicion of using excessive melanite in tea. FDA immediately ordered the closure of Yewale tea stall and also seized tea packet worth Rs six lakh which did not have any information printed about the product as per norms.

The matter came to the light after FDA officials conducted surprise visit at the Yewale tea stall and found out that they were violating the norms prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner, FDA said, "In a surprise visit we have found that they were operating the tea stall without norms. This is a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. We have therefore issued notices demanding that they shut down the shops immediately."

Earlier the FDA officers looking at the hygiene and health-related precautions had asked to shut down the stall for not following licence norms. Once famous, Yewale tea had family monthly earning the business of Rs 1.2 million. The tea is sold at a nominal rate of Rs 10.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates