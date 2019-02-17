FDA sends guidelines to 19 vice-chancellors

national

Move comes after the administration received complaints from students across the state, reporting unhygienic conditions in canteens

FDA commissioner Pallavi Dadare

In order to ensure food hygiene at canteens of all the universities across the state, the food and drug administration (FDA) has sent letters to 19 vice-chancellors along with guidelines of food safety and security. All the joint commissioners personally visited the chancellors to explain all the 58 points mentioned under the FDA rules.

The move comes after the FDA received complaints from several students reporting unhygienic conditions in canteens at varsities. A senior FDA officer, requesting anonymity, said, "We have received some complaints regarding the substandard quality of food and unhygienic condition in canteens. Before we commence inspections, we wanted to send our joint commissioners to these colleges with guidelines, aiming to sensitise them about the issue."

Confirming this update, FDA commissioner Pallavi Dadare said that vice-chancellors have been informed about all the norms. "Considering the growing cases of obesity and high cholesterol, it is essential that the youth are careful about their food consumption. Through these letters, we have informed colleges about the parameters that are needed to be followed such as proper disposal of food, cleanliness of utensils and maintaining hygienic conditions in the kitchen," she said.

Soon, FDA will inspect these canteens to ensure all the rules are followed. Dadare added, "It is the responsibility of these universities to ensure these students are consuming healthy food. Even after this if we hear complaints, we will take stringent action against the authorities concerned."

