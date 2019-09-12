Fear of SC's contempt makes Chaudhari turn down MCA electoral officer's role

The BCCI Committee of Administrators's (CoA) aim to get the state associations fall in line received a setback yesterday after DN Chaudhari, the former state election commissioner of Maharashtra, whose consent was sort by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to be the electoral officer for their polls, refused to take up the job citing the contempt of a previous Supreme Court order.

In their communication with Chaudhari, the MCA provided extracts of the July 5, 2018 interim order of the Supreme Court that stated that no election shall be held as they were still in the process of finalising the draft constitution. The apex court's orders of August 9, 2018 and March 14, 2019 were also provided by MCA along with the minutes of their meeting held with the Amicus Curiae, CoA and MCA's ad-hoc committee on April 24.

Chaudhari wrote: "I am of the view that holding of election at this point of time may not be that easy in utter disregard of the order [July 5]." He also stated that, "holding the election as desired by the CoA of BCCI would be in breach of the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. Accepting at this stage the appointment of electoral officer by me would be falling in line with all those who would be committing such contempt."

The MCA's appeal hearing in the Bombay High Court has been pushed to Monday. The MCA has sought direction from the HC on whether the ad-hoc panel has the power to amend their constitution, which was registered by the HC-appointed CoA.

