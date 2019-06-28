Feast away this weekend

food

Let go of your diet for this butter chicken and beer festival

Beer-y good

Let go of your diet for this butter chicken and beer festival. On offer are dishes including classic butter chicken, malai butter chicken, goth butter chicken, tandoori butter chicken, and Delhi wala makhni chicken. Sip on chilled beer while you indulge yourself.

Till June 30, 12 pm to 12 am at Tikka - 4, Royal Classic, New Link Road, Andheri West.

CALL 8822668899

COST Rs 285 onwards

Street finds

A yummy food festival brings you delicious local street food in a hygienic manner. Starting today, it offers varieties like pao bhaaji fondue, chilli cheese toasts, pakodas, Chinese bhel, vada pao, onion rings, faluda with ice cream, sundae and more.

Till Ongoing, 12 pm to 12 am

At Dinshaws Xpress Cafe Jitendra Bhavan, LT Road, Borivali West.

CALL 9004530507

COST Rs 169 onwards

