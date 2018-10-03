Feast for the furries

things-to-do

On Animal Welfare Day, take your furry friend out for a treat

Patrons at the eatery with their pet

Someone once said to us, "If tears could tell stories, my pillow could write a book", and beautiful as the thought may have been, wouldn't you rather have your sprightly doggo or moody kitty talk more than anything else in the world?

Or maybe that's the point — their quiet, silent, unconditional and continuous presence in our lives as they watch us cry, laugh, fight and force ourselves upon them as they hesitantly deal with our mollycoddling. It's true, there really is no love better than the kind you feel for your pet, and vice versa. Often being a pet owner can turn you into a better person.

So this Animal Welfare Day, take the disciplining treat that you use ever so sparingly to a different level; take the car out or call a cab, stuff your ball of fur inside and take them to this bar and kitchen in Bandra that has thoughtfully designed a simple menu featuring a meal of chicken in broth that will be served to all pets, free of cost. But you know the real point is to hang out with them, right?

On October 4, 12 pm to 8 pm

At The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Vivekananda Road, Bandra West.

Call 9920446633

