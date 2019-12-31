Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Borivali resident Kalpana Talpade grew up eating an array of simply spiced stews, made using her familial special garam masala, all at home. For the cuisine, which belongs to one of the earliest communities to make Bombay their home in the 13th century, wasn't served at restaurants, something that Talpade says hasn't changed much over the years. And so, at 66 years, she has a YouTube channel where she gives the recipes of authentic dishes from her clan as well as opens up her home to a dozen foodies who want to try out the cuisine.

Speaking to mid-day before her upcoming lunch, she says, "These are authentic recipes by the original Mumbaikars, and aren't as popular at eateries. And so, I've been doing such pop-ups for the last four years. The most crucial aspect of the meal? Picking out each ingredient on my own because the preparations are only mildly spiced. I use chilli and turmeric powder, and sometimes the garam masala which is also made at home from scratch. This highlights the flavours of the raw ingredients."



Seafood thali

The Pathare Prabhus are primarily fish eaters, and so the meal will include kobiche bhanavle, a baked dish with shrimp, chimbori che khadkhadle or crabs cooked in spicy garlic gravy, rawas, bangda or pomfret fry and tomato chi sheer with fresh prawns, a coconut-based dish that's light and stew-like. You can also try the bombil methkut, which is cooked in pickle masala, bhujane (ghol fish), an everyday fish curry prepared in every Pathare Prabhu household, and kismur, a typical Maharashtrian recipe of dried shrimp.

"I add only garlic in the crab and as we serve the full crab, we also tell people how to eat, which makes it into an event in itself," says Talpade, adding, "Kobiche bhanavle is a vegetable, lentil and fish baked preparation that's been quite popular on the menu. But it's the newbie kismur, which is a favourite as I've seen people who haven't tried dried fish fall in love with it due to the simplicity of its flavours. Besides we don't add batter to fry any fish, as it ensures you taste the masala rather than the fish."

ON January 5, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

AT Kalpana's Kitchen, Khanderao Smruti, second floor, Dattapada Road, Borivali East.

CALL 9221030532 (to register)

COST Rs 1,500

Try PP dishes at

AT Diva Maharashtracha, Mili Building, Mahim West.

CALL 24454433

AT Jivhala, Bungalow 7, Kandivali East.

CALL 9882209882

Home chefs Geeta Dhairyawan (Andheri West), Samiksha (Dahisar West) and Pooja (Khar)

log on to www.authenticook.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates