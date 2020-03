Fed Cup: Ankita Raina brings India back after Rutuja Bhosale's defeat

Ankita Raina pulled off a crucial win after Rutuja Bhosale suffered a crushing defeat against an unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho as India were locked 1-1 with Indonesia in a crucial Fed Cup tie here on Saturday. India have never gone beyond the Asia/Oceania Group I in their Fed Cup history and they now need to win the decisive doubles to seal their place in the play-offs.

Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in one hour and 43 minutes in the opening singles of the crucial tie. Ankita, who lost her previous two singles, demolished the challenge of talented Aldila Sutjiadi 6-3 6-3 in the second rubber to keep India in the hunt.

Ankita and Sania Mirza, who won the decisive doubles on Friday too, will now take on Sutjiadi and Priska in their final match of the competition. After losing to China, the Indian team beat Uzbekistan, Taiwan and Korea.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever