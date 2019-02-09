Fed Cup: India lose 0-3 to Kazakhstan

Feb 09, 2019, 11:19 IST | PTI

The tie again began on a losing note when Karman failed to capitalise on her chances against Zarina Diyas in her 3-6 2-6 defeat

Fed Cup: India lose 0-3 to Kazakhstan
India's Ankita Raina

India's aspirations of qualifying for the Fed Cup World Group were dashed after hosts Kazakhstan thrashed them 3-0 in a Pool A tie here yesterday. The tie again began on a losing note when Karman failed to capitalise on her chances against Zarina Diyas in her 3-6 2-6 defeat.

The team looked up to Ankita for an upset win against World No. 43 Yulia Putintseva to stay alive but the home player prevailed 6-1, 7-6. In the doubles rubber, Riya Bhatia and Prarthana Thombare were thrashed 6-1, 6-1 by Anna Danilina and Galina Voskoboeva.

