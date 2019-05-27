Fed up of crowing rooster, woman files plaint

national

Cops, unable to find the offending bird, later discover that the owner cooked and ate it

The Samartha police station was surprised to receive a strange complaint last week. A 45-year-old woman from the area had sent the police a complaint against a rooster for crowing at the unearthly hour of 4.30 am and disturbing her sleep every single day.

The Samartha police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city police commissionerate received the letter in the post mentioning the area and other details, except for the complainant's name. In the letter, she detailed her grievances that had the police spend an entire day wondering how exactly to handle this case.

What's more, the area in question happens to be right opposite the police station, which houses police quarters. Senior Inspector Balkrishna Kadam of Samartha police station said, "On Thursday we received a letter from a woman, who said she is 45 years old, and that she has been unable to sleep for the last 15 days as a cock which sits on a mango tree near the Somwarpeth police lane starts crowing loudly at 4.30 am every day, ruining her sleep."

He said, "Based on this, we went to the spot and tried to locate the cock but could not find it anywhere. We decided to probe as it is a case of public nuisance but powers to tackle such cases lie with the municipal corporation."

He added, "We eventually found out what happened after speaking to neighbours. The woman, who was furious with the bird disturbing her sleep, had confronted its owner who happen to be attached to the police department. When the owner did not respond positively, she sent the letter to the police."

However, it turned out that the owner of the cock realised that he will be found to be at fault so he gave the rooster to a butcher." When mid-day approached the complainant she refused to comment on the issue.

