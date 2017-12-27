Fed up with his drunken nuisance, sons murder Vasai resident and throw his body in creek

Cops say duo took help of two of their relatives after becoming fed up with the deceased Vasai man's behaviour that caused them problems in the neighbourhood

The Waliv police have arrested four men, including two brothers, for allegedly killing their 54-year-old father with help from two of their relatives. The four allegedly threw the body in a creek, after putting a knife on it, in a bid to destroy evidence and make it appear as a suicide. Sources said the Waliv police recovered an unidentified body from near the Juchandra-Naigaon creek on Friday; there was only one injury mark on it - a slit in the throat. Officers found a small knife on the deceased and started their investigation, after filing an ADR. After finding out his identity, they started questioning his family members and that's when the truth came out.



The four accused who killed Vasai resident Vinayak Bhoir in custody. Pics/Hanif Patel

Everyday nuisance

The deceased - Vinayak Bhoir, 52, a resident of Vasai East - was allegedly killed by his sons Nitesh, 28, and Vikram, 26, with help from their cousin Hitesh, 29, and his brother-in-law Premchandra Borkar, 40. The four allegedly slashed his throat and threw the body in the creek on the night of December 20. The sons told the police that their father didn't do any work and created nuisance at home and in the locality on a daily basis. Because of this, they said, no family was ready to marry their daughters to them.

The two said that not just the family, but even the neighbours were fed up with Vinayak's drinking habit, and despite being told to change his behaviour, he had continued to create ruckus wherever he went.

In custody

An officer said, "The accused said that a day before the incident, there was a family function in their house, during which their father had caused all of them much humiliation after creating a ruckus in an inebriated condition." "Fed up with all this, they decided to kill him. Our investigation in the case is on," said an officer from Waliv police station. All four were booked under sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code; on December 24, they were produced in court and sent to police custody.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go