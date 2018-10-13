Federer, Djoko enter Shanghai semi-finals

tennis

The Swiss has struggled to hit top gear this week, needing three sets to beat both Daniil Medvedev and Roberto Bautista Agut, but looked to be cruising when he went a set and a break up against the Japanese eighth seed

Roger Federer celebrates his win over Kei Nishikori in Shanghai yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer was given another stern test before defeating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters here yesterday.

The Swiss has struggled to hit top gear this week, needing three sets to beat both Daniil Medvedev and Roberto Bautista Agut, but looked to be cruising when he went a set and a break up against the Japanese eighth seed.

Nishikori upped his level and Federer looked to be tiring before he rallied from 4-1 down in the second set tiebreak to reel off six straight points and triumph in one hour and 51 minutes.

Federer will take on Borna Coric for a place in the final after the highly-rated Croatian, seeded 13th, eased to a 7-5 6-4 victory over Matthew Ebden. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic who was forced to dig deep in the first set before seeing off Kevin Anderson in a repeat of their Wimbledon final. Second seed Djokovic prevailed over Anderson at the All England Club and took his winning run to 16 matches by beating the South African 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 in one hour and 44 minutes.

The Serbian, winner of the event in 2012, 2013 and 2015, staved off a set point against his seventh seeded opponent while trailing 5-6 in the opening set but did not look back after that.

Djokovic next takes on Alexander Zverev, who became the fifth player to book a place at the season-ending ATP Finals, by beating Kyle Edmund in the quarter-finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever