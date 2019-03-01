Feeling ecstatic about Nai Lagda, Notebook stars share their experience

music

Notebook

As the first song 'Nai Lagda' from the upcoming Nitin Kakkar directorial Notebook released on Thursday, debutant actors Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan expressed their euphoria about their first ever song.

The romantic ballad depicting the unconventional love story of Kabir and Firdaus played by Zaheer and Pranutan respectively has received an overwhelmingly warm response. Owing to the same, the newbies along with Vishal Mishra went live on Instagram via T-Series, having a candid chat about Nai Lagda

The song showcases the emotional journey of Firdaus played by debutant Pranutan. During the live session the lead actress of Notebook, Pranutan was asked about this romantic song she explained, "This song for Firdaus which forms a very important incident of her life. It is a very important sequence from Firdaus's life which is shown in 'Nai Lagda'. So I remember, since day one when I heard the story and I was finalising it, I always had this as a stress point in my life, in my head about how am I going to do this and its incorporated in Nai Lagda. So yeah, it was a little difficult, the portion was a bit difficult."

When asked about the song becoming a Love Anthem, Pranutan said, "It will! I don't know how everyone would feel but we have been listening to Nai Lagda for 9 months. Every time we keep listening to it. Yet till today, now when I hear it I still want to hear it."

While it was an emotional sequence for Pranutan, actor Zaheer Iqbal explained about the shooting experience for Nai Lagda, "It was one of the hardest songs to shoot. It has been shot early in the morning or just during sunsets so it was much colder while we were shooting this song. Shooting at the lake was really unique and it was good fun."

When asked about his favourite line Zaheer Iqbal replied, " 'Phirta Rehta Hai Paagal Sa Bas Ye Kehta Hai Ke Tujh Bin Nai Lagda'. I like the Dua line too which says 'Kaisi Duayein Kaisi Yeh Sadaayein, Dil Kyun Tumhara Sunta Hi Nahi' I love this line. It's a superb line. It has a lot of feeling."

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

