Feeling saree

Pick a Benarasi saree on a bargain at a sale being held at a fashion store in Marine Lines

Benaras is famous not just for its serene ghats, ancient religious sites and songs picturised on Amitabh Bachchan. There is also a tradition of weaving silk sarees in the UP temple town that has put it on the global fashion map.

You can now lay your hands on a selection of such sarees that a SoBo fashion outlet will showcase at a sale. There will be hand-crafted bridal lehengas, odhnis and dupattas on offer as well. So grab this chance to add some silk to your wardrobe, with the sale that's on till the end of the week.

Till July 20, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.

At Warp 'n Weft, Sethna Building, Cross Road, Marine Lines.

CALL 22000554

