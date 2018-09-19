Marouane Fellaini's flirtatious messages to Tina Stinnes draws boyfriend's ire

football

Tina Stinnes' boyfriend Matthew Mawhinney, warns Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini over flirty messages to his girlfriend on Instagram

Tina Stinnes and Marouane Fellaini

Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini's efforts to flirt with former Love Island star Tina Stinnes landed him in trouble. Her boyfriend Matthew Mawhinney, son of British politician Patricia Scotland, warned him and asked him to stay away from her.

Mawhinney caught the Belgian footballer making a direct approach to his girlfriend as Fellaini sent two messages to Tina on Instagram and wrote: "Hey. How are you?" Mawhinney was not impressed with his move and he uploaded the chat messages sent by the footballer to his profile and said: "Fellaini get out of my girlfriend's DMs."



Matthew Mawhinney and Tina Stinnes

This is not the first time Fellaini got flirty. In 2015, Fellaini sent a naked picture of himself to model Eglantine-Flore Aguilar. Fellaini's ex-girlfriends include Russian Playboy model Victoria Bonya, former Miss Belgium Lara Binet and porn star Roxanne Jeffers, who is also the ex-girlfriend of footballer Ashley Cole.

Meanwhile, Fellaini, who played a crucial role in Saturday's EPL 2-1 win over Watford, was livid when a man followed him and tried to take a video as he waited to board a train for home.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates