Female cop breastfeeds abandoned two-month-old baby girl

A woman Constable identified as Priyanka on Sunday breastfed an abandoned two-month-old baby. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka said, 'My husband Ravinder who is working as Constable in Afzalgunj police station called me on Sunday night and said that he has found an abandoned baby. I immediately booked a cab to the police station and found out that the baby was crying because of hunger.'

Priyanka added, 'I am a mother to a small baby myself. So I immediately took her and breastfed. The baby calmed down after she was fed.' On Monday morning, the mother of the baby was traced and she has been handed over to her.

Top officials of Hyderabad city police after knowing about the incident appreciated Priyanka and her husband Ravinder for their gesture. Hyderabad Police Commissioner awarded the couple for their kind act.

