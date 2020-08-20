Female doctor found dead in UP; doctor, accused of harassment, held

The body of a female doctor of Agra's S.N. Medical College has been found, after her family lodged a complaint that she was missing, police said, adding that a suspect was in custody.

Agra police recovered the body Yogita Gautam on Wednesday from the highway near Bamrauli Katara.

Her brother, Mohinder Kumar Gautam had filed a complaint against Vivek Tiwari for abducting his sister at the local M.M. Gate police station. A team of the SOG Jalaun, took Tiwari into custody at Urai. He has been brought to Agra for further investigation.

Senior police officials said the victim's head had been hit by some heavy object and her sports shoes were lying around the murder scene.

The officials said several teams had been constituted late Wednesday evening to crack the case. Since then, a number of crucial pieces of evidence against the accused were found.

Her parents from Delhi reached Agra late Wednesday evening.

The accused Tiwari was one year senior to the victim. Sources said he was pressuring her to marry him for the past one year. The police said that during early interrogation, he kept changing his statements.

Yogita's colleagues have said that she was brilliant as a gynecologist and was also a part of the Covid-19 team.

