Mumbai cop in trouble after female friend posts videos wearing his police uniform

A probe has been ordered against a police constable after his female friend posted videos on TikTok wearing his uniform. The cop identifed as Vijay Bramhane, is attached to the Mira Road police station in Mumbai.

In the videos that have gone viral on social media, a woman is seen acting on Bollywood songs while wearing a police uniform which belonged to Bramhane. Although there is no obscene content in the videos, the act of a wearing a police uniform and impersonating a cop sparked outrage on social media.

"Thane rural SP Shivaji Rathod ordered Mira road division SDPO to conduct an inquiry after he came across the videos. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken against the cop," Thane rural DYSP Sanjay Kumar said.

This controversy has kicked up just a few days after state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that strict action would be taken against cybercriminals on social media platforms like TikTok, WhatsApp, Twitter.

After two months of the lockdown, Mumbai continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot, with the city crossing the 30,000 cases mark on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news