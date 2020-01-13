Female golfer Michelle Wei West can't wait for her baby girl to arrive

American professional golfer Michelle Wie West took to social media recently to reveal that she is pregnant.

Wie, 30, who is married to former American basketball player Jonnie West, 31, Instagrammed a series of pictures showing the couple preparing for the arrival of their first child.

"Baby girl, we love you so much already and we just can't wait to meet you this summer," Wie captioned one of the pictures.Last year, Wie had announced that she was taking a break from the sport to heal a wrist injury.

