Female golfer Paige Spiranac suffers from anxiety and panic attacks

American golfer Paige Spiranac, 25, a social media favourite with 1.4 million Instagram followers, who also features in this year's Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition, has said revealed that she suffers from social anxiety and panic attacks. "I love social media and I'm able to connect with you all and share my life.

However, it's just the highlights. I may look really happy here but today I cried because of my anxiety. I have a lot of anxiety. I've struggled my whole life with feeling anxious and having panic attacks," she wrote on Instagram yesterday.

The anxiety has made her an introvert, says the pretty golfer. "I'm really introverted, I have social anxiety, I'm sensitive and a perfectionist. It impacts my life daily. I try to always be positive and happy but it's hard," she adds. However, Spiranac says she will never give up: "We all have battles we are fighting every day. Not everything is what it appears to be! But I never give up on myself and always try to be better and make decisions that make me happy. So here's to loving our flaws and being real," she wrote. Well said, girl!

