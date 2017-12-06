Female student's burnt body found in her friend's bathroom, police arrest three

The charred body of a college girl was found in the bathroom of her classmate's house here and three members of the family were arrested in connection with it, police said

The charred body of a college girl was found in the bathroom of her classmate's house here and three members of the family were arrested in connection with it, police said today. She was found last evening and was rushed to a hospital, which declared her dead, Additional Deputy Commissioner(West) of Guwahati Police Amitabh Basumatary said. The girl was identified as a fifth semester student of K C Das Commerce College and a resident of Paltan Bazar.



Representational Image

She was found in the bathroom of the house of her classmate in Shantipur area, he said. "After preliminary investigation, we have arrested the friend, his mother and sister for their suspected role in the possible murder," Basumatary said. K C Das Commerce College Principal Ghanashyam Nath said the girl was a brilliant student and had appeared in an ongoing examination yesterday. She was the state topper in the commerce stream in the Higher Secondary examinations of 2015. Students of the college went to Bharalu police station and demanded strictest punishment to the culprits. A group of residents of Paltan Bazar area came out to the street to protest.

