Teenage girl fractures spine in horrific airborne crash

Van Amersfoort Racing's Sophia Floersch, 17, was conscious and stable after the smash when her car became airborne and hurtled into a marshals and photographers' area

A screengrab of Sophia Floersch's car (encircled) flying off the track

A female teenage driver suffered a fractured spine when her car flew off the track in a horrifying crash at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix yesterday. Van Amersfoort Racing's Sophia Floersch, 17, was conscious and stable after the smash when her car became airborne and hurtled into a marshals and photographers' area.



Sophia Floersch

Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, two photographers and a marshal were also taken to hospital. The German lost control in a contact down the straight, launched off a kerb and bounced off Tsuboi's TOM's Racing car. Floersch later reassured her fans on Twitter, "Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into surgery tomorrow morning."

