Female tennis legend Chris Evert's Florida estate for sale at Rs 33 crore!

Tennis great Chris Evert has listed her Boca Raton, Florida estate, where she raised her three sons, for sale. According to Forbes, Evert, 63, has set an asking price of $4.999 million (approx R33 Cr). The gated 5.23-acre estate was built in 1995.

The property has a tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, horse trail and barn. The main home and two guest houses have a combined total of eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a half bathroom. Interior features include a wet bar, fireplace, home theater, gym and library. Evert won 157 single titles and was the top-ranked tennis player in the world.

