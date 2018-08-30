Female TV journalist hacked to death with sharp weapon

crime

Subarna Akter Nodi, 32, was a correspondent of private news channel Ananda TV and also worked for the Daily Jagroto Bangla newspaper, bdnews24.com reported

Subarna Akter Nodi is survived by a nine-year-old daughter

A journalist of a television channel in Bangladesh has been hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon by some unidentified assailants at her home, media reports said yesterday.

Subarna Akter Nodi, 32, was a correspondent of private news channel Ananda TV and also worked for the Daily Jagroto Bangla newspaper, bdnews24.com reported. Nodi, who is survived by a nine-year-old daughter, was awaiting divorce from her husband, the report said. The assailants, said to be around 10 to 12, came riding motorcycles and rang the doorbell of her house on Tuesday night.

When she answered the door, they hacked her and fled the spot, Pabna Additional Superintendent of Police Ibne Mizan said. The assailants used a sharp-edged weapon to kill her, cops said. Police have launched several teams to nab the culprits, Additional SP Gautam Kumar Biswas said.

Similar incidents

* Xulhaz Mannan, founder of Bangladesh's only LGBT magazine was hacked to death on April 25, 2016.

* A secular blogger, Shahzahan Bachchu, was killed by unknown attackers on June 11.

