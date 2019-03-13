Females heart, soul of 'Kalank': Karan Johar

bollywood

At the teaser launch of the film here on Tuesday, Karan was asked about the thought behind introducing the female characters first

Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar says actresses Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt are all playing pivotal roles in his multi-starrer production "Kalank".

At the teaser launch of the film here on Tuesday, Karan was asked about the thought behind introducing the female characters first.

Karan explained: "We are brought into this world by women. I am raised by strong women and I would say that these three women characters are the heart, soul and spine of 'Kalan''. So, their strength, beauty and intellect (is something) men could never match up."

Adding, Sonakshi said: "Hopefully, a time will come when such questions will not pop up any more."

According to Alia, the film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others, is a true ensemble film as "every character is primary". Directed by Abhishek Verman,""Kalan"" is releasing on April 17.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever