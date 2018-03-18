Fenerbahce, Galatasaray play goalless draw in Turkey's clasico

Host Fenerbahce on Saturday missed out on a chance to move within two points of their arch-rivals at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium here and will remain in fourth place with 48 points



The Turkish football clasico between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray ended in a scoreless draw, a result that loosens the latter's hold on the top spot in the Super Lig standings.

Host Fenerbahce on Saturday missed out on a chance to move within two points of their arch-rivals at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium here and will remain in fourth place with 48 points, reports Efe.

Ten minutes before the end of regulation, an apparent Fenerbahce goal on a header by Brazilian midfielder Fernando was disallowed due to an offside call.

The visitors' best chance came in the 89th minute when Brazilian center back Maicon Pereira Roque's free kick hit the woodwork.

Both second-placed Besiktas and third-placed Istanbul Basaksehir (50 points apiece) will have the chance to move within one point of Galatasaray with eight games remaining in the season when they square off at the latter's home ground on Sunday.

