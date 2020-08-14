Ferment all things

Sign up

If you love making your kombucha just as much as your kanji, get ready for an Independence week special to learn all about microbial magic with a three-day series, Desi Cultures - How India Ferments. Decode the history and science behind the oldest desi fermentation practices with top food experts including Kurush Dalal, Sangeeta Khanna, Aditya Raghavan, Krish Ashok, Saee Koranne Khandekar, Aaron Lobo, Mansi Jasani, Kashmiri Nath, Deepa Reddy, Payal Shah and Mahesh Sabade, among others. Whether it’s a spoonful of dahi or your dosa batter, marvel at the everyday creations of millions of microbes in your kitchen, thanks to a series packed with talks, demos, screenings and workshops.

On August 14, 6 pm to 10 pm

Log on to historywali.com

Cost Rs 3,113

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news