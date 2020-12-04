Fermenta Biotech Limited's US-subsidiary acquires majority stake in AGD Nutrition LLC

The deal would combine the expertise of both companies and result in synergies that will bring in greater operational capabilities to enhance FBL's footprint in the US market

Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL), India has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Fermenta Biotech USA LLC (FBU), Wilmington, DE, has acquired a 52% stake in a US-based vitamin company, AGD Nutrition LLC (AGD), headquartered in Nacogdoches, Texas. The deal would combine the expertise of both companies and result in synergies that will bring in greater operational capabilities to enhance FBL’s footprint in the US market.

This collaboration will couple FBL’s competence in manufacturing and customer-driven innovation with AGD’s distribution strength in the US, which is a geography that commands a significant share of the global human and animal nutrition market. AGD, an established player in the vitamin market since 2002, will be instrumental in paving the way for FBL to gain greater customer access through its deep understanding of the North American market.

Commenting on the development, Mr Krishna Datla, Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Ltd. said: “AGD has been our valued partner for many years, and this strategic investment intensifies our longstanding mutually-beneficial relationship in the North American market. We are confident that this alliance will result in increased customer proximity and reaffirm our commitment towards our clientele as a sustainable partner for their nutritional ingredients’ requirements. We look forward to the opportunities that will emerge from this partnership in way of stronger relationships with customers in the fields of animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements.”

Mr J. Bradley Reynolds, Director, AGD Nutrition LLC commented: “This will be a landmark alliance, where FBL’s technologies and quality product offerings will complement AGD’s relationships with its robust customer base. It marks a milestone in our efforts to achieve sustainable as well as profitable growth and underlines our focus to boost product delivery in the nutritional ingredients segment.”

About Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL): Fermenta Biotech Ltd. (FBL) is one of the leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3 globally. It caters to over 300 customers across 50 countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. FBL's manufacturing facilities in Kullu and Dahej are certified by global accreditations and its world class R&D centre is located at Thane. Apart from Vitamin D3, FBL also possesses expertise in integrated biotechnology solutions such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis and other niche APIs. for more :http://www.fermentabiotech.com/

About AGD Nutrition LLC: AGD Nutrition LLC (AGD) was founded in 2002 and is shaped by professionals who have managed food and pharmaceutical advancements at leading multinational firms. Currently based out of Texas, AGD possesses expertise in animal nutrition, specifically, ingredients for feed applications. It is also a distinct player in the Food and Dietary Supplements domain across North America. Moreover, AGD commands strong relationships with its clientele, bringing customer proximity along with a wide distribution network across the continent. for more :http://www.agdnutrition.com/

