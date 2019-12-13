Fernando Montero: A passion and a vision is all you need

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The perfect drifter, Fernando Montero, is the living example to prove the saying candidly righteous that - "Passion will move men beyond themselves and beyond their shortcomings". Never letting his tourette syndrome to be portrayed as a hindrance, he is the world's first drifter to have such a syndrome. He has been an impelling personality to his peers as well as many others.

With his team, WTR being the creators of the Cleanest drift Toyota AE86 Trueno ever made, the 36-year-old drifter, is a medical acupuncturist by niche. Tailing his passion since 2011, The team has invested 3200+ hours and has engendered the car. Fernando is a Medical Doctor in Uruguay, and drives the car himself.

Paying heed to the minutest details, his AE86 is a prized possession. He has effectuated his plans to showcase the beauty at SEMA Las Vegas 2020 thanks to Vortech, one of the car’s principal sponsors. Also, it is assumed to be touching the tracks of Argentina, in 2020, where it was first drifted in track day Argentina.





Unfurling his future plans, he is the first to be pre-selected for a reality show in 2021 vouching his elegant skillset. We wish him a herculean success and hope he inspires everyone to overcome their shortcomings and become a visionary like him!

