Fernando Torres to leave Atletico Madrid in summer, but where is he going?

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres has announced he will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. The striker, 34, revealed his decision — but insisted he is not yet ready to retire.

"I want to take this opportunity to announce that this will be my last season at the club," Torres said. "I've had the chance to decide the moment and I think this is the right time.

"There's never an easy time to say goodbye, (but) you can all see the role I'm playing, which is very minor, so maybe it's time to step aside for others," he added. "I feel I can continue playing and I'm not doing that here, and I think that is the key to making this decision."

