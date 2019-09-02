Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins maiden GP, dedicates it to crash-victim Hubert

other-sports

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates winning the Belgian GP at Spa yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Spa-Francorchamps:

Charles Leclerc raced to his first Formula One win in the Belgian Grand Prix yesterday, but any celebrations were muted after the death on Saturday of French Formula Two racer Anthoine Hubert.

Leclerc, who had started from pole, crossed the line just 0.9 seconds ahead of a hard-charging Lewis Hamilton.

His Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third. Leclerc's win brought the curtain down on a dark weekend for the sport, with after French racer Hubert losing his life after sustaining injuries in a high-speed crash during a Formula Two race on Saturday at the same Spa-Francorchamps circuit that F1 races on.

As a result, despite finally clinching his maiden win after engine trouble had denied him at the second race of the season in Bahrain, Leclerc was left with mixed feelings.

"One hand I've got a dream since being a child that has been realised, on the other hand it has been a very difficult weekend since yesterday," said Leclerc, who dedicated his win to Hubert, after the race.



Charles Leclerc sympathises with the mother of late French driver Anthoine Hubert yesterday

"We grew up together, my first ever race I did it with Anthoine, Esteban [Ocon], Pierre [Gasly]. "I can't fully enjoy my first victory, but it will definitely be a memory I will keep forever," added Leclerc.

Formula One held a minute of silence in memory of Hubert on the grid ahead of yesterday's race. Leclerc kept the lead off the line when the lights went out.

His teammate Vettel, who had started alongside him in second, went wheel to wheel with a fast-starting Hamilton who was third on the grid. The Mercedes briefly got ahead but Vettel used the superior speed of his Ferrari to rocket back past.

Leclerc was in control at the front. An early pitstop for Vettel allowed the German to jump into the lead. But any benefit was soon lost with the four-time champion beginning to struggle for grip. Ferrari ordered him to let Leclerc back past on the 27th lap. Five laps later Hamilton retook second from him with Vettel eventually finishing fourth after pitting for a second time.

