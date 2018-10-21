Ferrari's Vettel livid after grid penalty, says rules are wrong

other-sports

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel complained that F1's red flag rules are wrong and need more common sense applied after he was handed a three-place grid penalty on Friday. The penalty, for speeding while red flags were waved, was consistent with other drivers' penalties this year, but left Vettel frustrated and dented his hopes of stopping Lewis Hamilton clinching his fifth world title this weekend.

The Ferrari ace was reported for not slowing sufficiently when the rain-hit opening practice was red-flagged after Charles Leclerc had brought gravel back on the circuit following a spin. Vettel said he slowed enough to respect the situation, adding that he felt unhappy at the use of precise delta times.

"There should be common sense with the rules that we have," Vettel said. "Lining out 27.7 seconds precisely, as not complying with the rules, I think is wrong. I think I slowed down, I had a good look around at what was going on. The rules are clear — so we know."

