Festival fashion 2019: Go traditional like the Ambani women

The festive season is the time when we try to up the fashion game and look up to celebrities for fashion inspiration. After Navratri and Dussehra, we look forward to Diwali which is just a few days away. Diwali is also the time when one tries to look their dazzling best! And when it comes to festive fashion, the Ambani women have always been an inspiration to dress up for all occasions.

Not only on festivals, the weddings that happened in the family last year has also given us loads of fashion goals for the ethnic looks to adorn this festive season. From embellished lehengas, saris, jewellery for a balance festive look to dress up for a puja, take a cue from the Ambani women to curate yours.

Subtle hues with a pop of colour

Be it for a puja or for a party, the key to dressing up calls for striking that perfect balance between shimmer and subtlety. Take a cue from Nita Ambani's look for her son Akash's wedding festivities, she opted for a light beige embroidered Sabyasachi lehenga. The highlight of the outfit was a bright red necklace which added a dash of colour to the lehenga. She completed her look with heavy earrings and a maangtika and hair neatly swept back and tied into a bun. One can also take inspiration from her look from Akash's wedding when she paired her red Sabyasachi lehenga with a piece of green-coloured statement jewellery.

You can recreate the looks with a sari or a lehenga. Pair it with a coloured statement neckpiece that contrasts the colour of the attire. Opt for heavy earrings and a maangtika and do not forget to wear lots of bangles to give it a festive look.

Shimmer all the way

This Diwali, opt for shimmer. Take a leaf from Isha Ambani Piramal's subtle yet sophisticated look where she dazzles in an embellished pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga. The diamond jewellery adorned with the lehenga complements the look well but here's a catch; if you have a thing for wrist watches and you're looking for ways to flaunt it with your festival look, you can wear your glittery bangles in just one hand. Keep your hairstyle as simple as a half updo to maintain a subtlety in your look.

Colour run

And when we say colours, we meant tones that feel like a breath of fresh air. Just like this look by Shloka Ambani in a lehenga by Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla. She wore a gorgeous fuchsia pink blouse replete with gota work with a canary yellow hand-embroidered ghagra and paired it with traditional Rajputana jewellery. One can recreate this look with a two tones lehenga or sari with statement jewellery with a minimal makeup that focuses on bringing out the glow. For the hair, a simple braided half-updo will keep the look minimal yet elegant.

Colour coded

Pic/Yogen Shah

Dress code is an exciting way to bring a family together. Assign a colour-code for your Diwali party and you'll see yourself twinning with your closest family members, just like the way Nita Ambani did with Isha for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their residence. The mother-duo looked elegant with matching red lehenga and green-coloured statement jewellery. They also chose to style their hair with loose waves. You and your closest sibling or relative can take inspiration from their looks for this occasion by opting for matching outfits and jewellery.

Minimalism is the key

Even when you wear a lehenga with heavily embellished or embroidered details, go easy on the jewellery for a balanced look. For inspiration, check this look by Shloka Ambani who looked ethereal in a yellow Anamika Khanna lehenga, heavy with floral appliqués on the blouse and dupatta that was styled as a cape. She opted for floral earrings and maangtika but took the minimal route in choosing to keep her neck bare.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates