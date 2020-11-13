Festive cheer! Manushi Chillar to celebrate Diwali with family in Mumbai

Manushi Chhillar, who makes her debut in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj, will be celebrating Diwali with family. Her folks are flying down to Mumbai from hometown Sonipat, Haryana. This is the first time the Chhillars are catching up with each other this year. Doctor mother Neelam was in New Delhi working through the pandemic. "I will be meeting her after over eight months. I have been missing her terribly. She inspires me," says the newbie, who will be back at work after the Diwali break.

Even before her Bollywood debut, Manushi has already bagged another film under YRF's banner. In an interview with mid-day, a source revealed, "Manushi had been zeroed in on for Prithviraj last year after she delivered a fantastic audition. It was the same audition tape that helped her bag this film, which is likely to be helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. The decision to bring Manushi on board was taken last week as head honcho Aditya Chopra was confident that her pairing with Vicky will grab eyeballs."

Manushi Chillar revealed in a media interaction how she has always been fascinated by the YRF heroines. "I have grown up on YRF films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Band Baaja Baarat, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, etc and have always been fascinated about how the heroines have been presented and projected in such movies. Such actresses captured the imagination of the audiences and entertained them through their craft."

Prithviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films. The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the television epic Chanakya. The film release date is yet to be revealed after the pandemic situation. Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan, where Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

