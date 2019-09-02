Search

Festive feasting

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 08:13 IST | The Guide Team

It ensures that the experience of having a modak is replicated, with a crisp outer shell of petals and a dash of cashew flour topped with jaggery sauce

Festive feasting
Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. And to take the modak game up by a notch, a gourmet ice cream venture has come up with a modak ice cream. It ensures that the experience of having a modak is replicated, with a crisp outer shell of petals and a dash of cashew flour topped with jaggery sauce.

At Soam, Babulnath, Chowpatty, Girgaum; Arya Bhavan, Agarwal Market, Vile Parle.
Call 9820811492
Log on to icestasyprojects.com
Cost Rs 120 to Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

ganesh chaturthimumbai guide

Feast on Modak and Motichoor ice cream this Ganesh Festival

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK