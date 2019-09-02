Festive feasting

ganesh-chaturthi

It ensures that the experience of having a modak is replicated, with a crisp outer shell of petals and a dash of cashew flour topped with jaggery sauce

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. And to take the modak game up by a notch, a gourmet ice cream venture has come up with a modak ice cream. It ensures that the experience of having a modak is replicated, with a crisp outer shell of petals and a dash of cashew flour topped with jaggery sauce.

At Soam, Babulnath, Chowpatty, Girgaum; Arya Bhavan, Agarwal Market, Vile Parle.

Call 9820811492

Log on to icestasyprojects.com

Cost Rs 120 to Rs 200

