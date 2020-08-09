Festive finds: A plan-it guide for Parsi new year

Bring in Navroze with a Parsi meal

Order a scrumptious meal this Parsi new year. Sir Ratan Tata Institute has dishes like chicken berry pulao, jerdaloo sali chicken, mutton cutlets and more.

Home delivery is available only between Colaba and Wadala.

Where: Sir Ratan Tata Institute, Malabar Hill

When: August 16 onwards, 10 AM to 7 PM

Price: Rs 1,450 per non-veg box

Contact: 9819330388

Dance with Madhuri Dixit

Learn a Kathak composition called Aavat Shyam, composed by Bade Maharaj Ji. It talks about lord Krishna and is performed by Madhuri Dixit-Nene. You can stream the video anytime before the day ends.

When: August 15, 6 AM onwards

Price: Rs 200

Contact: Instagram, @dancewithmadhuri

Ever tried lagan sara stew, kolmi no patio?

Enjoy the goodness of a homemade Parsi meal on Navroze. Each meal will include sagan ni sev, patra ni macchi, sali marghi, lagan sara nu stew, kolmi no patio, cream kunafa and much more. You will have to place your orders in advance.

Where: Popofiki The Chef, Tardeo

When: Till August 12, 10 AM to 12 PM and 6.30-8 PM

Price: Rs 2,500

Contact: Call 9323648416 or email popofikithechef@yahoo.co.in

Engage with Carnatic music

Attend a series of online masterclasses by TM Krishna. He hopes to nurture a fearless and non-hierarchical engagement with Carnatic music. Each class will be centered on a theme and will consist of singing, discussions and questions. The following topics will be covered over 12 sessions: different approaches to one raga, folk versus classical music, understanding the Varnam, the main artist, conceptualising an Alapana, what is Bhakthi, practice in theory (Sangita Sampradaya Pradarshini), the sound of gender, Tanam and Kalpanasvara, form in freedom and who owns Karnatik music. One can also apply for a scholarship seat.

When: August 17-31, 6.30 AM and 7.30 PM

Price: Rs 22,500 onwards (for six classes)

To register: https://tmkrishna.com/masterclass/

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Yogita Borate, 44 Singer

Professionally trained in Indian classical music, Borate now runs a music school

Recommended by: Sampatti Wagh, assistant general manager of Human Resources at TCS, says, "Yogita has the innate ability to create interest in music among the little ones. I know my child has found a great guru."

Being a music teacher was always on Yogita Borate's cards. Borate has a masters in Indian classical music (vocals) from Baroda's Maharaja Sayajirao University. She taught music to many kids as a full-time faculty at a school. Two years ago, she started the Swarmegha Creations & Music Academy. She has over 230 students and a batch named Litter Wonders for three to seven-year-olds. Borate has designed a special curriculum for them.

Available for: Music training and voice workshops for all age groups

Charges: Rs 1,500 per hour

Email: yogita.s.borate@gmail.com

The handmade tale

Ceramic artiste Ruddhi Vichare quit a stable, well-paying job at an MNC in Bengaluru and moved back to her hometown, Pune, to pursue art full-time. She decided to assist two artistes, while she figured out which medium spoke to her. Her gut told her to delve deeper into clay. "Clay is a responsive medium. It speaks to you even as you are the one who is moulding it," she says. Vichare hand-makes ceramic functionalware, focusing on tableware. It takes about six to eight weeks for a piece to be ready, whether it's a mug or plate, bowl or cutlery.

@koorm.studio, Instagram



Ruddhi Vichare

Tales from a terrace

What does life outside look like from the top, especially when you cannot experience it from below? Children's writer Sakshi Singh's new book, Chhath Par Chatpat (To The Top) is a sweet take on this new idea of outdoors. The bilingual book for kids is actually short verse, interspersed with illustrations and pictures from a terrace in the city. "Let's go to the top," a child tells his parent, only to explore a previously, unexplored space, occupied by a lone chair, broken pipes, flying discs (a satellite dish), and many more. "One of the reasons I write for children is because I still feel I am one. I have this inner child that is totally alive. And thanks to the lockdown, there was no other place outside my building that I was going to. I would go there early morning, and would see a little girl from my building, come and hop and skip around the pipes," says Singh. "I was wondering what this place would look like through the eyes of a child. May be the birds would now be their friends," she adds, about what inspired her work.



Pic courtesy/Chhath Par Chatpat

www.amazon.in



Sakshi Singh

Dogs of Vasai

After Ushnav Shroff, 25, moved to Vasai in 2017, he realised the suburb had a large population of street dogs. "Puppies being born every quarter and plenty of squabbles over territory and food. It was cute but chaotic. Taking help from a few kind souls, we got several dogs neutered and spayed," says the freelance book editor and copywriter. Currently, he meets and greets 30-35 dogs when he heads out. Shroff now records all his quick meets on his Instagram page, Mongrels of Mumbai. "I used to share photos and videos with my friends daily. Then, in April 2018, I thought of sharing stories of the dogs one tail at a time!" He names every furry friend he meets, and shares adoption requests he comes across.

@mongrelsofmumbai, Instagram

Famous take flight

In a unique initiative, EsselWorld Bird Park that claims to be India's first interactive bird park, has launched live sessions with their exotic celebirdies [celebrity + birds]. Celebirdy LIVE began on July 14. Viewers can witness the bird handlers conducting a walkthrough of the park, while observing some of the free flying birds on the premises. 'Kick', the Green Winged Macaw was the first celebirdy that went live with the bird handlers. It's all an effort to entertain you during lockdown and more than 12 sessions have been hosted so far.

www.celebridylive.com/in

