Festive night Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 finale

The evening witnessed performances by prominent artistes such as SIFAR, Khasi Bloodz, Maati Baani and Paranox and Friends

Radio City CEO Abraham Thomas and Rachna Kanwar, COO, Digital -- Jagran Group

Radio City captivated Indie music lovers at the finale of, Jockey presents Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 driven by Skoda to recognise, honour and celebrate the essence of independent music across genres and languages with 13 LIVE gigs in 10 languages across eight cities.

Highlighting the theme, Sounds of the Soil, the award night culminated on March 22 at Glocal Junction. The evening witnessed performances by prominent artistes such as SIFAR, Khasi Bloodz, Maati Baani and Paranox and Friends. The finale was also streamed live on Radio City's platform -- Video City, India's First Video FM.



RJs Archana and Salil

Artistes were awarded across categories including Best Hip Hop, Rap Artist, Best Folk Fusion Artist, Best Pop Artist and Best Electronica Artist. The edition saw jury members such as Luke Kenny, Ritnika Nayan, and Yotam Agam among others.

