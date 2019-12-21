Festive poetry

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The most festive time of the year is here. This year, step out for the love of poetry. And what better than a poetry reading session? A Christmas-themed one, of course. Like everything else, it brings a touch of merriment and is sure to bring in the season on an upbeat note.

Catch poets Taranjit Kaur, who focuses on social issues, YouTube sensation Yahya Bootwala and Aranya Johar, who is known for her feminist themes and her work on body positivity, in a performance brought together by UnErase. The evening will be hosted by Simar Singh, a poet himself who will read a few of his works.

You can also expect live music by Samuel Pandya. The Christmas Lineup has new poems that have never been heard before. The themes will be happy and the verses will speak of things to look forward to. Take a friend and spread the warmth as you revel in the magic of the spoken word. How's that for a festive start?

On December 21, 7 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 349

