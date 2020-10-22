Festive spirit! Sayantani Ghosh to entertain fans in Navratri special show Shandaar Ravivaar

Sayantani Ghosh, who plays Rasiya on Barrister Babu, features in a festival special show, Shandaar Ravivaar. Due to the current scenario, the actor is missing celebrating Durga puja, especially in hometown Kolkata. Ghosh is glad to relive moments from the festivities on the song and dance show. "Shooting for it made me nostalgic," says Ghosh.

Here's the promo of Shandaar Ravivaar, featuring Sayantani Ghosh:

A look at some amazing performances by Sayantani Ghosh as Rasiya:

The gorgeous actress also performed on Madhuri Dixit's Maar Daala. Here's a glimpse into Sayantani's version:

She also sizzled on Kalank's Ghar More Pardesiya. The actress was flooded with comments like "wow" and "beautiful", all praising her dancing skills. Have a look:

Sayantani Ghosh and Alka Badola are the latest additions to the cast of Barrister Babu. Both the actresses have been roped in to take Barrister Babu's drama quotient a notch higher, which will now unfold in a red-light district. Badola features as Tarabai who seeks control of the area, while Sayantani Ghosh plays a dancer, Rasiya.

