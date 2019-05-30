Few wins, but fine feats aplenty

opinion

While it will be exciting to see what Afghanistan will come up with in their first World Cup as a Test nation, Zimbabwe's zest will be missed

Zimbabwe all-rounder Neil Johnson celebrates a wicket during a 1999 World Cup match at Chelmsford where South Africa were conquered by 48 runs. Pic/Getty Images

The drapes go up for the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup in London today and, for the first time since 1983, Zimbabwe will not be part of cricket's biggest stage.

The southern African republic did not qualify for the 10-team affair and it is hoped that they will be part of the World Cup again someday, even as we lick our lips in anticipation of what Afghanistan can come up with in their maiden World Cup as a Test match-playing nation.

The Zimbabweans created some level of excitement at almost all editions they were part of and although they didn't have a truckload of experience, they seldom walked out of their dressing rooms without energy, passion and the will to put on a good show. India know it all too well. Their first clash of the 1983 World Cup at Grace Road, Leicester, eventuated in an easy win but they lost five wickets before getting to their 156-run target. Then of course, Zimbabwe had the eventual champions gasping at 17 for five before Kapil Dev played the finest crisis innings of World Cup history at Tunbridge Wells.

Zimbabwe probably caused the biggest upset of the tournament's early rounds when they stunned Australia by 13 runs at Nottingham with Duncan Fletcher scoring an unbeaten 69 and getting a four-wicket haul on June 9.

Interestingly, the men from Down Under were in trouble against the same opponents on the same day during the 1999 World Cup. Chasing a 304-run target, Zimbabwe found themselves in a good position to beat the Australians. By the end of the 28th over, they were 153 for one with Neil Johnson and Murray Goodwin at the crease. Then Australia did what they did best in those years — grab wickets in a heap — and five wickets fell for 47 as Zimbabwe lost the plot. Although the Australians won, the man of the match award went to Johnson for his 100 which put the fear into Steve Waugh's team. It was Johnson's third player of the match award.

Shane Warne will like to forget his second over of the game in which Johnson drove him four times to the boundary ropes.

Australia escaped but India couldn't on May 19 when Zimbabwe threw a huge spanner in the works of Mohammed Azharuddin's men at Leicester. India were depleted through the absence of Sachin Tendulkar who had to return home for his father's last rites. Zimbabwe added more gloom to the Indian camp when Heath Streak and Henry Olonga bowled them out for 249 and secured a three-run win. The Zimbabwean manager revealed that his team bus was stoned by irate Indian fans.

And when the neighbours clashed at Chelmsford 10 days later, South Africa didn't feel too many pangs after restricting Zimbabwe to 233 for six. Johnson struck again; Streak too and South Africa did not make a successful recovery after being six down for 40. Identical scores of 52 from Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener were not enough to prevent an upset and Johnson claimed the man of the match award. The 1999 Zimbabwean team were coached by Dave Houghton, their first Test captain, who made his international debut with the rest of his teammates in the 1983 World Cup. Houghton was part of the 1987 World Cup side that couldn't register a win in the competition. But they came very close to beating New Zealand at Hyderabad where Houghton blasted a 137-ball 142 at one-drop. Zimbabwe fell short of three runs to achieve the 243-run target but there was no doubt that Houghton had played the innings of the match. From 104 for seven, he took Zimbabwe to a winning position, only to be dismissed in the 47th over. Zimbabwe needed six to win off the last over but the run out of Iain Butchart for 54 (with whom Houghton put on an ODI world record of 117 for the eighth wicket) gave New Zealand a three-run victory. "For sheer heroism, the innings of the World Cup was David Houghton's 141," wrote respected cricket writer Scyld Berry in

Wisden of 1988.

In 1992, they shocked everyone by posting the first 300-plus score of the tournament against Sri Lanka thanks to significant knocks from man of the match Andy Flower (115 not out), Kevin Arnott (52) and Andy Waller (83 not out) at New Plymouth. The massive total didn't scare the Sri Lankans, but they were in unsafe land at 213 for five after 39 overs. However, Arjuna Ranatunga's 88 not out saw Sri Lanka home helped by a then unknown Jayasuriya who cracked 32 off 23 balls.

Later in the tournament, chicken farmer Eddo Brandes claimed four for 21 to dismiss England for 125 in a low-scoring game at Albury. England were already in the semi-finals, but Zimbabwe did well to notch up their second victory in World Cup cricket.

Leg-spinner Paul Strang caused a flutter in their 1996 game against West Indies at Hyderabad where he claimed all four wickets in a fine spell of 7.3-1-40-4 before West Indies reached their 152-run target.

Zimbabwe will hopefully return to the fold. Apart from coming up with performances which will matter in the lower rung of international competition, they also need to sort out their cricket administration crisis in order to play with the big boys again.

Only an absolute pessimist will not count them in for a return.

mid-day's group sports editor Clayton Murzello is a purist with an open stance. He tweets @ClaytonMurzello Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

