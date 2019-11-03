Fibre to fashion

For the blues - AKASHI

Conceptualised around the idea of modern India, Akashi is about breathing life into tales of empowerment and diversity. Crafted using traditional means, their easy-wear khadi and cotton fabrics and are styled in feminine contemporary silhouettes which represent effortless dressing. We are fond of their Neelari, Aiyna and the Silks collection that break the norms of size and shape.

Price: Rs 5,500 onwards

Available on: www.akashiclothing.com

Block this - JODI

Born in 2015 out of a shared love for craft, culture, fashion, and travel, the designers at Jodi work with natural textiles and hand-block printing. Even their fabric waste is used to create limited edition products and accessories. We liked their hand block printed and embroidered silk sarees and zero-waste, hand-embroidered jackets and quilts.

Price: Rs 2,000 onwards

Available on: www.thejodilife.com

Striped out - TAHWEAVE

Started two years ago with the goal of giving back to the weavers, one quickly takes notice of Tahweave’s structured silhouettes, basic stripes and checks with a hint of tie-and-dye. Their versatile handcrafted outfits can be worn to office and parties too. The off-shoulders and cowl drapes have been bestsellers for the last three seasons but we are in love with the zari trench coats.

Price: Rs 4,400 onwards

Available on: www.tahweave.com

Go the khaki way - 11.11

This pret label has its roots in the luxury space, while emphasizing on creating links between farmers, weavers, vegetable dyeing and block printing traditions. Their coherent and meaningful fashion garment line tells the story from seed to stitch. We fell for their indigo palette—especially the Gilet for men. Made from fabric waste, their babouches made of fine linen with rothko block print and the bell anklets, bracelets and rings are what caught our interest too.

Price: Rs 4,900 onwards

Available on: www.11-11.in

Ban the brutal - THE ECO TRUNK

This all-vegan, cruelty-free e-commerce store is perfect for guilt-free shopping. You’ll find plenty fair trade, organic and up-cycled brands that sell everything from organic cotton, khadi, hemp clothing, bamboo fabrics to cork wallets and cruelty-free make-up.

Price: Dresses begin at Rs 1,100

Available on: www.theecotrunk.com

Curated by Jane Borges and Kasturi Ghadge

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates