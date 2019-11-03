Fibre to fashion
These sustainable indie-fashion labels are doing everything it takes to give back to farmers and artistes. Support them
For the blues - AKASHI
Conceptualised around the idea of modern India, Akashi is about breathing life into tales of empowerment and diversity. Crafted using traditional means, their easy-wear khadi and cotton fabrics and are styled in feminine contemporary silhouettes which represent effortless dressing. We are fond of their Neelari, Aiyna and the Silks collection that break the norms of size and shape.
Price: Rs 5,500 onwards
Available on: www.akashiclothing.com
Block this - JODI
Born in 2015 out of a shared love for craft, culture, fashion, and travel, the designers at Jodi work with natural textiles and hand-block printing. Even their fabric waste is used to create limited edition products and accessories. We liked their hand block printed and embroidered silk sarees and zero-waste, hand-embroidered jackets and quilts.
Price: Rs 2,000 onwards
Available on: www.thejodilife.com
Striped out - TAHWEAVE
Started two years ago with the goal of giving back to the weavers, one quickly takes notice of Tahweave’s structured silhouettes, basic stripes and checks with a hint of tie-and-dye. Their versatile handcrafted outfits can be worn to office and parties too. The off-shoulders and cowl drapes have been bestsellers for the last three seasons but we are in love with the zari trench coats.
Price: Rs 4,400 onwards
Available on: www.tahweave.com
Go the khaki way - 11.11
This pret label has its roots in the luxury space, while emphasizing on creating links between farmers, weavers, vegetable dyeing and block printing traditions. Their coherent and meaningful fashion garment line tells the story from seed to stitch. We fell for their indigo palette—especially the Gilet for men. Made from fabric waste, their babouches made of fine linen with rothko block print and the bell anklets, bracelets and rings are what caught our interest too.
Price: Rs 4,900 onwards
Available on: www.11-11.in
Ban the brutal - THE ECO TRUNK
This all-vegan, cruelty-free e-commerce store is perfect for guilt-free shopping. You’ll find plenty fair trade, organic and up-cycled brands that sell everything from organic cotton, khadi, hemp clothing, bamboo fabrics to cork wallets and cruelty-free make-up.
Price: Dresses begin at Rs 1,100
Available on: www.theecotrunk.com
Curated by Jane Borges and Kasturi Ghadge
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Diwali 2019: Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with mid-day