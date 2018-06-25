FIFA 2018: After Sweden, Toni Kroos shoots detractors

Germany's star midfielder Toni Kroos determined to deny critics last laugh

Germany's midfielder Toni Kroos celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup Group F match against Sweden in Sochi on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Germany's match-winner Toni Kroos has criticised former internationals and pundits for putting the boot into the defending champions after their shaky World Cup start. Kroos' stunning free-kick five minutes into added time in Sochi sealed a 2-1 win to keep alive Germany's flagging hopes following defeat to Mexico in their opening Group F match.

Detractors proved wrong

Following the dramatic win on Saturday, Kroos rounded on those who had heavily criticised Joachim Loew's squad after their woeful first-half display against Mexico. The Real Madrid midfielder told broadcaster ARD after the Sweden game that the team deserved criticism after their disjointed performance in their tournament opener, adding: "Many people would have been happy if we had gone out.

Anyone who speaks up, those experts, and anyone who writes about it can feel they have addressed things, but it gives me the feeling that it's more fun to analyse or talk or write badly of us. But we are not going to make it so easy for them. We will not be sent to the streets easily," he said. By his own admission, Kroos was at fault when he gave the ball away, which led to Ola Toivonen's first-half goal for Sweden, putting Germany on the brink of a World Cup exit.

The holders fought back, with Marco Reus equalising early in the second half before Kroos' dramatic winner. The four-time world champions must win by a margin of two goals against South Korea on Wednesday to be absolutely sure of progressing. Failure to do so would mean relying on the outcome of the match between Mexico and Sweden. Kroos blamed the media for not supporting the team.

'We have to win it ourselves'

"We don't get any help. No one is going to write the title our way, we have to do it ourselves, it has to come from us," he said. "We know we have a lot of fans, but we won't get any more help other than that." The midfielder ended the encounter with 117 passes completed out of the 128 that he attempted.

