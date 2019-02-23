FIFA bans Chelsea from signing new players

football

It means the club - who said they would appeal the decision - will be unable to make signings until the end of January next year

Pic/AFP

Premier League club Chelsea have been banned from signing new players in the next two transfer windows as punishment for breaking rules on registering under-age players, FIFA said yesterday.

It means the club - who said they would appeal the decision - will be unable to make signings until the end of January next year. "The disciplinary committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on registering new players at both national and international level for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods," FIFA said in a statement.

In addition, Chelsea were fined 600,000 Swiss francs (Rs 4.26 cr) and given a period of 90 days to regularise the situation of the minor players concerned. Chelsea have been given three days to appeal against FIFA's decision, which could prove highly damaging, for example preventing the club from signing a replacement for Eden Hazard if the star player leaves.

"Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA disciplinary committee and will therefore be appealing the decision," said a statement on the club's website.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever