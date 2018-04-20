FIFA to have four VAR officials, giant screen replays at Russia World Cup

Four Video Assistant Referees will be present at every game at the World Cup in Russia with replays to be shown on giant screens, FIFA said. Former Italian referee Roberto Rosetti said



Representational picture

Four Video Assistant Referees will be present at every game at the World Cup in Russia with replays to be shown on giant screens, FIFA said. Former Italian referee Roberto Rosetti said.

"There will be four VAR officials. They will communicate with the main referee and can suggest that he comes to verify images on the sidelines," explained Rosetti. "The VAR assistant No. 1 will be in charge of the match live while the review is taking place. VAR assistant No,2 will be specially in charge of off-side."

